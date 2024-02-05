UN Special envoy for sexual violence visits Kibbutz Be'eri

The UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Sexual Violence in Conflict Zones, Pramila Patten, has concluded her visit to Israel as part of the preparation for the report on the Black Saturday incidents of sexual violence.

Nina Ben-Ami, head of the international organizations division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared her observations in an interview with Kan 11.

Ben-Ami highlighted the profound impact of being on the ground for Patten, noting that witnessing the scenes and testimonies had changed something for her. Patten expressed the belief that the world couldn't fully understand what happened in the region.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1754452027814433002 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The invitation extended to Patten came after the events of October 7, with the aim of having her witness and bear historical testimony to the atrocities committed. Accompanied by a team of ten, Patten is set to continue the visit next week, delving deeper into the testimonies and materials for the report.

(AP Photo/Baz Ratner)

During her visit, Patten visited Kibbutz Be'eri and the location where the Nova party was held, watching a 47-minute film documenting Hamas atrocities. She engaged with witnesses and ZAKA members, expressing horror at what she saw and heard.

Addressing the context of Secretary-General Guterres's criticism of Israel during the conflict, Ben-Ami acknowledged its problematic perception but emphasized that Patten's visit was crucial for forming a personal opinion on the events. Patten's role in writing an annual report covering 25 regions of the world underscores the importance of giving due attention to events in Israel.