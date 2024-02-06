IDF to focus on Rafah next, says Israeli Defense Minister | LIVE UPDATES
U.S. Secretary of State is on a tour of the region, stopping in Egypt following his visit to Saudi Arabia, as the U.S. continues to target Iranian-proxy sites
Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Monday stated that Israeli troops are closing in on Hamas military chief Yahya Sinwar, saying "Sinwar is on the run moving from hiding place to hiding place, he went from head of Hamas to fugitive terrorist."
Speaking to the press, Gallant noted that the next focal point of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will be Rafah, in southern Gaza, once Israeli troops defeat the Hamas brigades in Khan Yunis. As the IDF continues its targeted raids across the Strip, the hostilities are likely to carry on for several months, the defense minister said.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Margaliot, northern Israel
New U.S. strikes in northwest Yemen 'against two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles'
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken leaves Saudi Arabia, heads to Egypt
UAE allocates $5m for the UN relief in Gaza, says state news agency WAM
Cargo ship reports damage from UAV attack
A Barbados-flagged, UK-owned cargo ship came under a drone attack while sailing in the Red Sea. It reported being hit when it was 57 miles off the coast of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah and incurred minor damage on the port side. No injuries were reported.
U.S. Secretary of Defense speaks with Saudi counterpart
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman on the phone to discuss U.S. strikes against Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria, as well as its coalition strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. Austin said the U.S. is committed to working with regional partners to counter Iranian proxy threats in the region, reaffirming the defense partnership with Saudi Arabia. The call comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the Kingdom and met with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, with both officials underscoring the U.S. commitment to working with its allies to lower regional tensions.