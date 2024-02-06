Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Monday stated that Israeli troops are closing in on Hamas military chief Yahya Sinwar, saying "Sinwar is on the run moving from hiding place to hiding place, he went from head of Hamas to fugitive terrorist."

Speaking to the press, Gallant noted that the next focal point of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will be Rafah, in southern Gaza, once Israeli troops defeat the Hamas brigades in Khan Yunis. As the IDF continues its targeted raids across the Strip, the hostilities are likely to carry on for several months, the defense minister said.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Monday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war