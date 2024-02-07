First look: Inside the Gaza terror tunnel where hostages were held

It takes us over an hour to drive from Israel into Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza. We ride in an APC [armored personnel carrier] accompanied, and protected, by the men of the 98th Commando Division.

We arrive at what is undoubtedly an active war zone. It’s not just the rubble and dust that surround us, but the sounds of artillery fire that frequently rattle the air.

Our destination, in the heart of the city, is a tunnel discovered in the middle of a residential neighborhood. According to the officer guiding us, Brigadier General Dan Goldfus, tunnel shafts can be found everywhere: under kindergartens, schools, mosques, supermarkets — all of them connected.

This particular entrance was found under the kitchen of a family home. The structure itself has now been demolished, but looking around at the remaining housing blocks, we can imagine what it once looked like. Under attack from RPGs, snipers, and improvised explosive devices, IDF soldiers fought for days in order to take control of the area and cleanse the tunnel.

The IDF is certain that 12 hostages, 3 of whom have been released, were held here at one point and relocated during the ceasefire. Additionally, intelligence assessments suggest senior Hamas terrorists also used this tunnel as a hideout.

The tunnel runs for several hundred meters, and it’s the first time cameras are allowed inside to document the time, money, and planning that was invested into this terror infrastructure that is soon to be destroyed. Most striking is the amount of electric cables running along the walls and ceiling. The further we advance, the more we can feel the floor beneath us decline as we descend deeper underground.

The tunnel has dozens of small chambers stemming from the passage. They planned and thought about everything, even putting decorative tiles on the walls. We get to one room once used by Hamas terrorists who stood guard over the tunnel. Inside, we find sterile gauze packets strewn across a tile floor that’s overlain with a rug. Expired food and first aid kits in the familiar Palestinian Red Crescent pouches are found. A few meters away, a kitchen stocked with all the necessities: a gas cylinder for cooking, remnants of coffee cooked in a Turkish coffee pot. Dishes are still in the sink, and empty plastic bottles litter the Formica countertop.

There are showers and toilets here too. A bottle of Head and Shoulders shampoo still rests on the sink. Mattresses are leaned against the walls and rumpled blankets are crumpled up on the floor.

We walk for hundreds of meters; it’s difficult to breathe.

And then, we experience what is one of the most intense moments of our time in this tunnel: General Goldfus asks us to turn off our lights.

“They kidnapped our people, they brought them here. I'm trying to give you the feeling of a one-year-old baby inside this tunnel. The feeling of the kidnapped people who were brought here. No electronics, no connection to the outside world. Just darkness and darkness and darkness. You can take twenty seconds of switching off all your electronics to understand the feeling of the heat, the humidity, of the loneliness, and the disconnection from the outside world.”

We continue down the tunnel, walking for over 20 minutes through the narrow galleries. Here, there are even staircases built into the rock. The walls are very tight. The cement changes, meaning we’ve moved into another district — it’s an underground city.

We see rooms closed off by gates with metal bars: prison cells. In a corner of a gallery, we unexpectedly meet a soldier of an elite unit. There’s a realization that this labyrinth still poses dangers.

General Goldfus explains how the IDF is working both above and below ground to defeat Hamas. It’s something the military has never done before, and it took time to learn and evolve their strategy. Now, he says their maneuvers are more effective and efficient. But, he says flushing out the enemy takes time, and these tunnels were not built in a matter of months — it was the planning and work of many years.

After two hours underground, we finally emerge back into the outside world, into the buzz of surveillance and combat drones. Looking around at the destroyed buildings that Hamas terrorists used to hide in, we have to wonder whether the civilians here knew what was going on beneath their feet. Whether they ignored all of Hamas’s activities before and after October 7. And whether they saw the Israeli hostages being led into the tunnels that would become their prison. These questions cannot be answered.

Nor can we know how much longer the fighting will continue, or when the Hamas leaders will be caught. Even if an Israeli flag flies proudly on a tank’s turret, a sign of the IDF’s assuredness that it is now in control of the area, we cannot forget the fact that we still don't know where the remaining 136 hostages are being are hidden.

