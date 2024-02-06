IDF finds machine gun, UN vest, and humanitarian aid in Khan Yunis home

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson has unveiled documentation of the activities of the fighters belonging to the Agoz unit operating in the west of Khan Yunis.

The report outlines a series of intense raids on Hamas terrorist infrastructures, resulting in the destruction of key targets and the elimination of numerous terrorists in close-quarters combat.

According to the IDF spokesperson, the Agoz unit conducted thorough scans of the area, leading to a critical encounter with a terrorist squad last week. The unit swiftly neutralized the threat in a short-range engagement.

During their search, the Agoz unit stumbled upon a residential building adjacent to the site of the encounter. Inside, they made a discovery: a submachine gun concealed in one of the bedrooms. The army also found in another room of the same house a vest bearing the inscription "UN," alongside humanitarian aid and canned food.

IDF Spokesperson

The IDF says this revelation raises serious questions about the misuse of humanitarian symbols and aid by terrorists operating in the region.

"The juxtaposition of weapons and humanitarian aid within the same household is deeply concerning and warrants international attention," the IDF spokesperson stated.