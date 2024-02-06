Israeli Hostage families denied entry to Colorado House of Representatives

A delegation comprising six families of Israelis kidnapped and murdered in the October 7 Hamas massacre faced a surprising setback during their visit to the Colorado State Capitol on Monday.

Despite arrangements made on behalf of the Diaspora and Foreign Affairs ministries, the delegation was denied entry to the chambers of the Colorado House of Representatives by House Speaker Julie McCluskie.

The delegation, part of a prearranged visit, had met with Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who is Jewish, and Jewish state Sen. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, along with members of the state House and Senate in a joint meeting in the Senate chambers. However, upon attempting to enter the House of Representatives, they were turned away.

State House of Representatives lawmaker Ron Weinberg, who had received permission from the speaker for the families to visit the House floor, expressed outrage at McCluskie's decision. "It is outrageous that the Democrats do not trust their own members not to 'embarrass' family members of victims who have been taken hostage by Hamas terrorists," he posted on social media.

McCluskie defended her decision, stating that she believed holding a joint meeting in the Senate would ensure a "respectful environment" for the Israeli families. "We must respect the deep personal connections members in this chamber have to this ongoing tragedy," she said, adding that she had concerns about the long-term impact on bipartisan collaboration if the issue continued to be brought into the House chamber.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Some House lawmakers from the progressive wing have expressed solidarity with Palestinians since the start of Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Despite this, Sen. Michaelson Jenet offered her support to the Israeli families, emphasizing the urgency of their situation. "These families have flown all the way from Israel because they know time is limited. Their loved ones’ time is short, and if we don’t bring them home from Gaza now, we don’t know that we will ever get to bring them home," she said on the Senate floor.