A recent confidential assessment conducted by Israeli intelligence has shed light on a grim reality: at least 32 of the 136 hostages believed to still be held in Gaza have died since the start of the conflict, a figure higher than previously disclosed by authorities.

The assessment, reviewed by The New York Times, indicates that over a fifth of the remaining hostages have tragically lost their lives.

Israeli military officials, speaking anonymously to discuss the sensitive matter, revealed that families of the 32 confirmed deceased hostages have been informed of their loved ones' fate. Additionally, officers are investigating unconfirmed intelligence suggesting that at least 20 more hostages may have also perished.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

The revelation of the higher death toll is expected to intensify the ongoing debate within Israel regarding the government's approach to the hostage situation in Gaza.

This is a developing story