The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have targeted stolen Gaza aid trucks that Hamas uses as transportation for ammunition, sources have exclusively told i24NEWS.

This marks the first time since the beginning of the war that the Israeli army has targeted the humanitarian aid trucks stolen and repurposed by Hamas to store and transport weapons in Gaza.

The sources added that armed men were found inside the vehicles targeted by the IDF.

This is a developing story