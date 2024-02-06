i24NEWS Exclusive: IDF targets stolen Gaza aid trucks Hamas uses for ammunition transportation
For the first time since the beginning of the war, the Israeli army has targeted the humanitarian aid trucks stolen and used by Hamas in Gaza
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have targeted stolen Gaza aid trucks that Hamas uses as transportation for ammunition, sources have exclusively told i24NEWS.
The sources added that armed men were found inside the vehicles targeted by the IDF.
This is a developing story