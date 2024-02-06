IDF revealed over $150 Million transffered from Iran to Hamas

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson revealed a significant development regarding the funding of Hamas, stating that more than $150 million was transferred from Iran to the militant group.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari disclosed this information on Tuesday evening, shedding light on the extent of financial support provided to Hamas by Iran.

According to Hagari, the funds were utilized by Hamas to sustain its operations underground, emphasizing the group's investment in fortifying its infrastructure beneath Gaza. He stated, "They invested this money to survive underground," highlighting Hamas' strategic use of financial resources to maintain its capabilities amid ongoing conflicts with Israel.

Furthermore, Hagari underscored the global implications of Iran's support for terrorism, describing it as a pressing concern that extends beyond the Middle East region. He emphasized the IDF's efforts to share intelligence information with international partners to address this threat and called for verification of the reported financial transactions.

The disclosure comes in the wake of recent military operations in Gaza, during which IDF soldiers uncovered significant amounts of cash intended for Hamas. Hagari revealed that IDF personnel located tables detailing payments to Hamas from Tehran between 2014 and 2020, providing further evidence of Iran's financial backing for the militant group.

In addition to the substantial funds transferred from Iran, IDF soldiers discovered bags filled with hundred-shekel bills destined for Hamas, as well as cash envelopes containing tens of thousands of dollars designated for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar himself.