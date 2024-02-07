IDF paratroopers kill dozens of terrorists in Khan Yunis | LIVE UPDATES
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet IDF Chief Herzi Halevi for the first time despite PM first rebuffing the tete-a-tete request
As the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his series of visits to the Middle Eastern countries, he will meet the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief Herzi Halevi privately, said Israel Hayom. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have previously rebuffed the request for a private meeting.
Meanwhile, the U.S. House rejected the Republicans-led standalone aid bill that suggested providing $17.6 billion to Israel. Its opponents, primarily the U.S. President Joe Biden, say aid to Israel should be a part of a wider bipartisan $118bn legislation package that would also include aid to Ukraine, humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by conflicts worldwide and the border security budget.
IDF ground troops continue cooperating with Israeli Air and Naval Forces
Over past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Paratroopers Brigade killed dozens of terrorists in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. Israeli troops reported locating large quantities of weapons including AK-47 rifles, grenades, and explosive devices.
In western Khan Yunis, IDF encountered three armed terrorists launching anti-tank missiles at Israeli forces. The troops killed the terrorists "along with several other terror operatives in close-quarters combat." Additionally, the IDF reported targeted raids on the terrorist compound in the area, killing more terrorists.
Binyamin council announced death of IDF soldier Hanan Drori, wounded 2 months ago in Gaza
"I knew Hanan as a dear neighbor," said Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Katz. "We have lost a beautiful man with a sense of humor and kindness. A smart and brilliant guy. We embrace the whole family and the dear parents Tali and Roni."
Egypt boosts border security after harsh warning to Israel - report
French President Macron to hold tribute to 42 French victims of October 7 attack as Israel-Hamas war marks four months
U.S. Senate Democrats seek to require that President Biden consults Congress on weapons sales to Israel
Syrian media claim 3 killed in Israel's overnight strikes at Hezbollah infrastructure in Homs
U.S. military reports Houthis attack at two ships, with one claiming minor damage
