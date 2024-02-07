As the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his series of visits to the Middle Eastern countries, he will meet the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief Herzi Halevi privately, said Israel Hayom. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have previously rebuffed the request for a private meeting.

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

Meanwhile, the U.S. House rejected the Republicans-led standalone aid bill that suggested providing $17.6 billion to Israel. Its opponents, primarily the U.S. President Joe Biden, say aid to Israel should be a part of a wider bipartisan $118bn legislation package that would also include aid to Ukraine, humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by conflicts worldwide and the border security budget.

