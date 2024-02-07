IDF paratroopers kill dozens of terrorists in Khan Yunis | LIVE UPDATES

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet IDF Chief Herzi Halevi for the first time despite PM first rebuffing the tete-a-tete request

Live

As the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his series of visits to the Middle Eastern countries, he will meet the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief Herzi Halevi privately, said Israel Hayom. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have previously rebuffed the request for a private meeting.

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken gestures as he arrives in Tel Aviv, during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East, Israel, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

Meanwhile, the U.S. House rejected the Republicans-led standalone aid bill that suggested providing $17.6 billion to Israel. Its opponents, primarily the U.S. President Joe Biden, say aid to Israel should be a part of a wider bipartisan $118bn legislation package that would also include aid to Ukraine, humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by conflicts worldwide and the border security budget.

U.S. fears Ben Gvir could spark tensions at Temple Mount over Ramadan - report

Minhelet Har Habit
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits Jerusalem's Temple Mount on occasion of fasting holiday Tisha B'Av.Minhelet Har Habit

Microsoft says Iranian cyber mobilized in favor of Hamas after October 7

Hamas deal response demands multi-stage 135-day plan that will lead to permanent ceasefire

IDF ground troops continue cooperating with Israeli Air and Naval Forces

Over past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Paratroopers Brigade killed dozens of terrorists in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. Israeli troops reported locating large quantities of weapons including AK-47 rifles, grenades, and explosive devices. 

IDF Spokesperson
IDF troops in Gaza, February 7.IDF Spokesperson

In western Khan Yunis, IDF encountered three armed terrorists launching anti-tank missiles at Israeli forces. The troops killed the terrorists "along with several other terror operatives in close-quarters combat." Additionally, the IDF reported targeted raids on the terrorist compound in the area, killing more terrorists.

IDF Spokesperson
IDF troops in Gaza.IDF Spokesperson

Binyamin council announced death of IDF soldier Hanan Drori, wounded 2 months ago in Gaza

"I knew Hanan as a dear neighbor," said Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Katz. "We have lost a beautiful man with a sense of humor and kindness. A smart and brilliant guy. We embrace the whole family and the dear parents Tali and Roni."

Courtesy of Binyamin council
Hanan Drori.Courtesy of Binyamin council

Egypt boosts border security after harsh warning to Israel - report

French President Macron to hold tribute to 42 French victims of October 7 attack as Israel-Hamas war marks four months

AP Photo/Omar Havana
FILE - Emmanuel Macron.AP Photo/Omar Havana

U.S. Senate Democrats seek to require that President Biden consults Congress on weapons sales to Israel

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Le président Joe Biden, avec de gauche à droite le chef de la minorité parlementaire Hakeem Jeffries, et le président de la Chambre Mike Johnson le 1er février au CapitoleAP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Syrian media claim 3 killed in Israel's overnight strikes at Hezbollah infrastructure in Homs‎

U.S. military reports Houthis attack at two ships, with one claiming minor damage

