IDF reserve soldier succumbs to fungal infection contracted in Gaza - report

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reserve soldier succumbed to wounds sustained fighting in Gaza, particularly a serious fungal infection, Israeli media reported on Wednesday. A military spokesperson told i24NEWS “we are aware of the reports and are looking into it.”

The man in his 20s was reportedly wounded by RPG fire in Gaza about a month and a half ago. He was first referred to the nearby Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon, then transferred to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

At Sheba, the hospital and the soldier’s family turned to the Pfizer company to receive an experimental antifungal drug named Fosmanogepix, due to an infection that could not be treated or stabilized.

According to Ynet, the drug was brought to Israel from Ireland where the experimental treatment was going through clinical trials. However, it failed to improve the soldier’s condition.

Courtesy of Binyamin council

The Mateh Binyamin Regional Council later announced the name of the soldier as Hanan Drori, a 26 year-old from the West Bank settlement of Psagot. In the statement, it describe the young man as about to be engaged.

"I knew Hanan as a valued neighbor. We lost a charming, handsome man with a sense of humor and kindness. A smart and brilliant guy. We hug the whole family and dear parents Tali and Roni," Binyamin Regional Council head, Israel Gantz, said in a statement.