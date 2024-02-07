Hamas demands multi-stage 135-day plan leading to permanent ceasefire

The Hamas response to a ceasefire proposal from a mediators’ summit in Paris was published in its entirety by Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar on Wednesday, following it being received by Egypt and Qatar the night before.

Some of the published demands were previously stated “red lines” for Israel, such as Hamas being able to select any 500 prisoners charged with murderous terrorism. As such, a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly underway to formulate a response.

Breakdown of the first 45 days in "Stage 1"

- The release of all women, children, the elderly, and sick hostages, in exchange for all female, children, elderly, and sick Palestinian security prisoners. As well as agreeing on the names of those released.

- Stopping all military activity, including air reconnaissance, and redeployment of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) outside populated areas in Gaza.

- Intensifying humanitarian aid entering Gaza by way of at least 500 trucks, including fuel.

Breakdown of the second 45 days in "Stage 2"

- The release of all male hostages, in exchange for 1,500 Palestinian male security prisoners of whom 500 will be chosen by Hamas.

- A complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

- The complete end of the siege on Gaza.

Breakdown of the last 45 days in "Stage 3"

The exchange of bodies and remains between the two sides.

The three-page long response gave a full outline for the three-stage deal, guaranteed by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Russia, and the United Nations. Noticeably foregoing the United States.

The demands were in line with previously reported remarks, confirming that Hamas wants to select 500 prisoners serving life or long-term sentences for terrorism charges, which has reportedly been a "red line" for Israeli political and defense leaders.

Another key takeaway was that at the end of the first phase (a 45-day ceasefire), "a state of complete calm must be announced before implementing the second stage." Meaning, the war is to officially end after the first stage.

Hamas had called the October 7 attacks "The Al-Aqsa Flood", but it buried the only reference to the holy site in the appendix, with a call to reverse the security arrangements in the Temple Mount in place since 2002.

The terrorist organization also demanded a complete end to the siege on Gaza. However, the blockade is a shared Israeli-Egyptian move from 2007.