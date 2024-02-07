Israel considers exiling Hamas leaders from Gaza in hostage deal - report

Israel and the United States have entered discussions over a plan to exile senior Hamas members from Gaza, potentially signaling the end of the terror group's leadership, according to a report by Channel 13 on Tuesday.

Sources within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's inner circle revealed that the exile of Hamas leaders is viewed as a favorable option for Israel, with implications suggesting the dismantling of the organization's leadership structure.

This proposal comes amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts to broker a deal between Israel and Hamas. Past reports have hinted at mediators suggesting the exile of Hamas leaders to a third-party country in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages held by the group.

However, any such arrangement is expected to occur incrementally, contingent upon the withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops from Gaza.

AP Photo/Adel Hana

A report from Le Monde disclosed Saudi Arabia's involvement in behind-the-scenes efforts to find a resolution to the Gaza conflict. According to leaked documents, Saudi think tanks have proposed solutions, with a key component being the exile of Hamas military leaders, possibly to Algeria.

Algeria emerged as a potential destination due to its diplomatic ties with Qatar and Iran, alongside its perceived capability to monitor the activities of exiled leaders.

Israel Defense Forces

The proposed plan, attributed to Saudi writer Abd al-Aziz al-Saqr, specifically targets prominent Hamas figures such as Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif, identified as pivotal military and security figures within the organization.