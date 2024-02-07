Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to host a pivotal press conference in Jerusalem tonight at 7:30 p.m Israel time., marking a significant departure from his usual venue at the Kirya military HQ in Tel Aviv.

The announcement follows Netanyahu's meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to explore potential negotiations for a hostage deal with Hamas.

This press conference holds immense importance as it unfolds against the backdrop of escalating tensions and stalled ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. The move to hold the event in Jerusalem underscores the gravity of the situation and signals a shift in Netanyahu's approach to addressing the ongoing conflict.

Reports emerged on Wednesday revealing Israeli officials' staunch rejection of Hamas's ceasefire proposal, as conveyed to major American news outlets including NBC and CNN.

AP / Khalil Hamra 2019 ©

An Israeli official, speaking to CNN, emphatically dismissed Hamas's overtures, asserting that Israel would not entertain the idea of withdrawing its forces as part of any ceasefire agreement.

"The fact that Hamas is asking for a ceasefire for Israelis to withdraw its forces, that’s something that Israel will never agree to," remarked an Israeli source to NBC.

Yariv Katz/POOL

Hamas's demands, which include a four-and-a-half-month ceasefire and the eventual cessation of hostilities, were swiftly rebuffed by Israeli authorities, according to the American reports.

Of particular contention is Hamas's insistence on the release of hundreds of terrorists from Israeli prisons and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, conditions Israel has unequivocally rejected.