Blinken addresses hostage talks amid fifth visit to Israel during war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is poised to deliver a critical address from Israel tonight, following his fifth visit to the Jewish state since the onset of the ongoing conflict.

During discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem, Blinken emphasized the significant challenges ahead in reaching a comprehensive agreement.

"There's a lot of work to be done," remarked Blinken, reflecting on the complexities of brokering a deal between Israel and Hamas. He underscored the commitment of the United States to facilitate negotiations and expressed hope for progress in securing the release of hostages.

Notably, Blinken's visit comes amid reports of Hamas presenting a counterproposal for a ceasefire plan. The proposed plan, as reported by Reuters, entails a four-and-a-half-month truce with the gradual release of hostages in three stages, ultimately leading to the cessation of hostilities.

Israeli officials on Wednesday firmly stated to major American news outlets, including NBC and CNN, that they will not entertain the ceasefire proposal put forward by Hamas.

Speaking to CNN, an Israeli official categorically dismissed Hamas's proposal, asserting that there is "no way" Israel will accept it.

Amos Ben Gershom/GPO

According to a report from Axios on Wednesday evening, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Blinken that Hamas’ "negative" response to the Paris hostage deal proposal will push Israel to expand its ground operation in Gaza soon.

It is expected that the IDF will soon begin operations in Gaza's southern most city, Rafah, following the destruction of Hamas' last brigades in Khan Yunis.

Earlier in the day, the atmosphere surrounding Blinken's visit appeared less tense compared to previous encounters, with Netanyahu greeting Blinken with a lighthearted joke, indicative of a more cordial tone.

However, tensions surfaced as reports emerged of Netanyahu's office blocking a private meeting between Blinken and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, a move perceived as an attempt to maintain control over diplomatic engagements.

Miriam Alster/Flash90

Despite the challenges, discussions between Blinken and Israeli officials delved into various aspects of the conflict, ranging from security measures to efforts towards achieving further normalization deals in the region.

Addressing the media earlier on Wednesday, Blinken highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, attributing civilian deaths and suffering to Hamas's actions. He condemned Hamas's indiscriminate attacks and underscored the need for accountability and adherence to international humanitarian law.