Israeli airstrike targets Hamas police officer in Gaza, killing four - report

In a targeted operation on Wednesday evening, Israeli forces struck a Hamas police vehicle in the southern city of Rafah, Gaza, resulting in the death of senior Hamas police officer Majdi Abd al-Aal.

Palestinian media outlets reported the incident as a deliberate assassination by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

According to reports, the attack specifically targeted Majdi Abd al-Aal, who served as the head of Hamas police's special forces. The strike on the police vehicle led to the death of al-Aal and three others, as confirmed by Hamas health officials in Gaza.

The incident occurred amid escalating strike in this region of Gaza, with Israeli forces intensifying operations in Gaza's southern cities.

Atia Mohammed/Flash90

Following the destruction of Hamas' last brigades in Khan Yunis, it is anticipated that the IDF will initiate further operations in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city.