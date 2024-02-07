Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is anticipated to arrive in Cairo on Thursday for discussions regarding a hostage deal with Israel, reported the Al Araby al-Jadeed news outlet.

The visit comes after Israeli leaders flatly rejected Hamas' counterproposal for a hostage and ceasefire deal on Wednesday

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu delivered a message on the war in Gaza during a press conference in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening, underscoring Israel's unwavering commitment to achieving victory in the conflict with Hamas.

Netanyahu asserted, "Achieving the goals of the war is a matter of months and there is no going back from victory," emphasizing the determination of the Israeli government to secure long-term peace and security.

Netanyahu reiterated the imperative of a decisive victory, stating, "There is no solution other than a decisive victory and for Hamas not to remain in Gaza again."

He cautioned against acquiescing to Hamas's demands, declaring, "Surrendering to the delusional demands of Hamas will invite another massacre," underscoring Israel's steadfast stance in the negotiations.

AP / Khalil Hamra 2019 ©

Reports surfaced on Wednesday revealing Israel's staunch rejection of Hamas's ceasefire proposal, as conveyed to major American news outlets including NBC and CNN.

An Israeli official, speaking to CNN, emphatically dismissed Hamas's overtures, asserting that Israel would not entertain the idea of withdrawing its forces as part of any ceasefire agreement.

"The fact that Hamas is asking for a ceasefire for Israelis to withdraw its forces, that’s something that Israel will never agree to," emphasized an Israeli source to NBC.