Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanese territory toward Israeli city, IDF returning fire | LIVE UPDATES
IDF apprehends 2 terrorists who participated in October 7 massacre during 'intensive' operations in Khan Yunis, Gaza
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with senior security officials from both nations present, to discuss developments in the region, particularly Israel Defense Forces (IDF) progress towards its goals in the Gaza Strip and a ceasefire and hostage return deal.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Wednesday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Saudi Arabia to host Arab summit on reforming PA for day-after Gaza war - report
IDF confirms neutralizing a terrorist who fired at military position in West Bank
Israeli delegation set to arrive in Cairo for negotiations that will take 'at least 10 days' - Arab report
Attempted shooting attack toward IDF soldiers on West Bank road — terrorist neutralized, passersby wounded
Saudi Arabia to host ministerial summit on post-war Gaza - report
Israeli security forces neutralized armed terrorist in West Bank - report
Rescue Without Borders paramedics reported an armed terrorist was killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in an area between Shavei Shomron and Dayr Sharaf in the West Bank.
Kiryat Shmona confirms missile landing in city without an alarm being triggered
Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanese territory toward Israeli city, IDF returning fire - report
IDF apprehends 2 terrorists who participated in Oct 7 massacre during 'intensive' operations in Khan Yunis
Blinken discusses 'revitalizing Palestinian Authority' during meeting in Ramallah
IDF ground operation continues throughout Gaza, amid diplomatic efforts
'More operations will come' U.S. official says about retaliatory strikes - report
Following an assassination of a senior Kata'ib Hezbollah commander in Baghdad, responsible for attacks on American soldiers, a source told CNN "more operations will come in the coming days."
Putin working to free remaining hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza - report
According to Russian news agencies, Russia's President Vladimir Putin told leaders of the local Jewish community that Moscow was working to free hostages abducted during the Hamas-led October 7 attack and held captive in Gaza since.
Israeli protestors camp overnight near Kerem Shalom crossing, to block entry of aid trucks into Gaza
UK, U.S. strikes hit Houthi targets in Yemen - Arab reports
Drones attack U.S. base at Al-Omar oil field in eastern Syria - Arab reports
Explosions were heard near an American based at the Al-Omar oil field in eastern Syria, likely by suicide drones, according to Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese channel Al-Mayadeen.