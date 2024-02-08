Israel rejects Hamas's 'delusional' offer as truce talks continue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected Hamas's latest proposal for a ceasefire and return of hostages held captive in Gaza. "Continued military pressure is a necessary condition for the release of the hostages," he said at a press conference, reiterating his goal of achieving the "absolute victory."

"The day after is the day after Hamas. All of Hamas," added Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, visiting Israel for the fifth time since the October 7 attack, said that "while there are some clear non-starters in Hamas’s response, we do think it creates space for an agreement to be reached."

He did not clarify what those "non-starters" constituted, but an Israeli official, speaking to CNN, dismissed Hamas's overtures, saying that Israel would not entertain the idea of withdrawing its forces as part of any ceasefire agreement.

"We also see space in what came back to pursue negotiations, to see if we can get to an agreement. That's what we intend to do," added Blinken.

The U.S. Secretary of State highlighted Washington's commitment "to finding a diplomatic path to peace and security for Israel, and a Palestinian State," and noted "here are some actors like Iran who want to destroy that path," referring to the ongoing hostilities with the Iran-backed militant groups across the Middle East.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Thursday is expected in Egyptian capital Cairo where the deal negotiations are taking place, said the Al Araby al-Jadeed news outlet.

Following Netanyahu's rejection of the Hamas's counterproposal, released hostages made a statement, calling for government's action to save the lives of the captives remaining in Gaza. "If we do not bring them back, it will become a synonym to those who will carry out a death sentence to the hostages."

One of the speakers appealed to Netanyahu, saying that with his chosen "strategy of eliminating Hamas, there may be no hostages left to release."

