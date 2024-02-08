Putin claims leveraging Hamas ties for hostages release

Russia has reached "certain results" in its ongoing work with the political wing of Hamas seeking to release the hostages held captive in Gaza, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, during a meeting with the leaders of the Russian Jewish community - Russia’s chief rabbi, Berl Lazar, and the head of the Federation of Jewish Communities, Alexander Boroda.

According to Putin, Russian Foreign Ministry's efforts aim to free the Russian nationals as well as citizens of other countries. This includes the Holocaust survivors and their families, the Russian President highlighted.

He said that "since the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, Russia has been doing everything to help the hostages. It is known that our Foreign Ministry works through the political wing of Hamas and, on the whole."

"There are already certain results, but these efforts need to be continued. This is what we are doing,” stated Putin.

Russian President could refer to the release of Roni Krivoi, a dual Russian-Israeli national, who was freed on November 24 as a gesture of “appreciation” by Hamas to Putin. During the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, on November 29, terrorists released two more Russian hostages with a similar comment from a Hamas official.

Moscow does not recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Putin's reference of Russia's effort to free the Holocaust survivors and their family members among the captives comes after the controversy that resulted in summoning of the new Israeli ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin earlier on Monday. In her interview to Russian media outlet Kommersant, Halperin presented her stance on the Russia-Ukraine war as well as Moscow's position in the Israel-Hamas war and its links with Iran, but what seems to have dissatisfied the Russian authorities was her comment regarding the place of the Holocaust remembrance in the country.

"Unfortunately, International Holocaust Remembrance Day is not yet an official day in the state calendar of the Russian Federation. I will talk about this with my Russian colleagues," she told Kommersant. "I don’t really understand why Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov downplays the significance of this monstrous event."

Russian Foreign Ministry called the remarks "unacceptable" and distorting “Russian foreign policy approaches and historical realities.” The Ministry added it was "an extremely unsuccessful start to the diplomatic mission" that Halperin assumed in December 2023.

