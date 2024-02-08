IDF arrests 2 terrorists involved in October 7 massacre

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday reported apprehending dozens of suspected terrorists, including two induviduals who took part in the October 7 massacre. Additionally, a Nukhba terrorist was arrested.

Multiple encounters are said to have resulted in killings of terrorists. In Khan Yunis, IDF troops stated killing over 20 terrorists during offensives.

The IDF troops encountered and killed two terrorists in close-quarters combat. Additionally, Israeli forces identified and killed a terrorist positioned on the roof of a school using precise fire.

During a targeted raid on the residence of a terrorist, Israeli troops located a RPG launcher, scuba suit and ammunition.

Meanwhile, in the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops killed 10 terrorists in different encounters during the day.

Terrorists are also said to have carried out anti-tank missile fire toward an Israeli tank in the area. The IDF directed a fighter jet to strike at the terrorists who fired at them.

During intelligence gathering activity in the area, Israeli soldiers found a terrorist cell attempting "to transfer technological systems to Hamas." The troops are said to have activated a drone that killed the terrorist cell.

In central Gaza, during one of the operations, Israeli troops struck Hamas military infrastructure and killed four terrorists.

As the operations continue across the Strip, hopes for a truce and a hostage deal remain alive despite Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejecting the Hamas proposal on Wednesday.

