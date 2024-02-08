Mani Godard confirmed murdered on Oct 7, body abducted to Gaza

Mani Godard's body was abducted to Gaza following the Hamas-led October 7 attack, Kibbutz Be'eri confirmed on Thursday.

The Kibbutz spokespeople said Be'eri was informed that its longtime resident had not only been murdered, which had been known, but after months of not being located it was confirmed that Godard's body was also abducted.

Ayelet Godard had also been murdered in the couple's home in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7. The two left behind four children and six grandchildren.

"His children say that he was the most devoted and loving father and grandfather, a family man who took care of everyone around him, a man of the sea and love," the Kibbutz said in a statement.

The Kibbutz said Mani moved to Be'eri at the age of 13, describing him as central member of the community who served in various roles, such as coach of a local soccer team and in charge of various communal institutions.

Be'eri updated that 11 of its members were abducted during the attack, six of whom have been confirmed killed.

Among them were Eli Sharabi, Tal Shoham, Carmel Gat, Ohad Ben Ami, Dror Ohr, Itay Svirsky, Yossi Sharabi, Ilan Weiss, Ofra Kidar, Sahar Baruch, and now Godard.