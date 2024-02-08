Tor Wennesland, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process at the United Nations (UN), who largely operates behind the scene, on Wednesday made a rare appearance in front of cameras to address the situation in Gaza and the prospects of a ceasefire as the Israel-Hamas war passes its four-month mark.

"Lasting ceasefire agreement would be incredibly difficult to set up, because we will have to go into details, names, arrangements that are not a quick fix whatsoever," he stated. In the meantime, he called for a prompt pause in fighting, saying the ongoing hostilities make it impossible for the UN to deliver aid effectively in the area.

Wennesald urged for a political solution in order "to see how we get from where we are in the midst of a humanitarian nightmare and a total conflicted West Bank into a different course."

Regarding the return of the displaced Gaza residents into their homes, he noted that "half of the houses in Gaza are gone," adding that "we don't know how long it would take to clear the area from explosives, to fix the roads." Wennesald mentioned that the damage assement is confucted by the World Bank, the European Union (EU) and the UN, with an interim report coming soon.

"It will take more than a year to clear Gaza of rubble, more than a year. Optimistically, I think one and a half."

The UN Middle East envoy emphasized the necessity to get "the conditions right to get started, meaning access, meaning equipment, meaning whatever means available, and a stable funding line, and the capacity to have enough people on the ground."

Wennesald also warned against "completely catastrophic" Israeli military action in Rafah - the southernmost city of the Strip at the border with Egypt, where hundreds of thousands Palestinians have found shelter since the beginning of the fighting.

"It’s hard to find words to say to the people in Gaza who have lost everything. It is very difficult to preach hope when you sit in a safe place to people that are sitting in the middle of what is hellish."

The statement comes as Israel and Hamas continue their quest for at least a temporary agreement that would pause the hostilities and return the 136 hostages to Israel. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the latest proposal from the terrorist group, but the talks reportedly continue in Egypt's Cairo.

