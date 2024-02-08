Israeli delegation in Cairo for hostage-ceasefire deal negotiations - report

An Israeli delegation was on Thursday going to Egypt as part of negotiations on a possible deal for a ceasefire in Gaza, with the return of hostages, according to the Lebanese-based Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar.

Egyptian officials were cited as saying the negotiations were expected to take “at least 10 days” before any results would be seen, such as the first phase of the deal which is a ceasefire.

At the same time, a Hamas delegation led by its chairman Ismail Haniyeh would be in Cairo, according to a report by the Qatari Al Araby Al Jadeed.

A deal put together by mediators in a Paris summit had been accepted by Israel, but Hamas responded with additional demands which were later rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Achieving the goals of the war is a matter of months and there is no going back from victory," Netanyahu asserted.

"There is no solution other than a decisive victory and for Hamas not to remain in Gaza again,” he stated in a press conference, responding to the deal conditions, "Surrendering to the delusional demands of Hamas will invite another massacre."