The Green Prince joins Israel’s public diplomacy fight against Hamas

Israel’s public diplomacy campaign against Hamas has recruited a powerful new voice. The Green Prince, Museb Hassan Yousef, returned to Israel, where he toured the areas where the October 7 massacre occurred.

Hassan Yousef has long fought for Israel. First secretly, as the Shin Bet’s (Internal Security Agency) most valuable asset providing intelligence on Hamas operations. Then, over the past decade since finding asylum in the United States, the “Green Prince” has been the subject of a documentary film and appeared on news programs to discuss the terror movement’s fanatic dedication to eliminating Israel.

Accompanied by the IDF Arabic Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, he visited the site of the Nova Music Festival massacre, as well as some of the kibbutz communities that were attacked.

Hassan Yousef also sat down with the Israeli Prime Minister’s Arabic Media Spokesperson Ofir Gendelman. He talked about his childhood in the West Bank as the eldest son of one of Hamas’s founders, Sheikh Hassan Yousef. Raised in the UNRWA school system, he says that Hamas has infected the UN agency for Palestinians.

“In the mosques, the schools, the streets and at home, everywhere you go there is hatred for Israel and the Jewish people.”

Hassan Yousef referred to the Hamas charter that his father helped write, and which calls for the killing of Jews. “The people that wrote the Hamas Covenant are a bunch of lunatics.”

His Arabic-language interview will be used on different digital platforms aimed at Arab and international communities. Hassan Yousef said the direct appeal is particularly relevant.

"The Arab world needs to pay attention to the dangers within. Hamas does not care about people. In effect, they are sacrificing the lives of children and non-combatants in order to achieve cheap political goals."

He concluded: "The concept of jihad must be stopped, and it must be stopped now."

