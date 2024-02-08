Freed hostages beg govt for deal as Netanyahu rejects Hamas proposal

Following Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decision to reject Hamas's latest proposal for the ceasefire that he labeled as "delusional," a group of five women, all former hostages, made an emotional statement urging Israeli authorities to save the lives of those who remain in Hamas's captivity in Gaza for over four months.

"I'm appealing to you, mr. Netanyahu. It's all up to you, it's all in your hands. I'm truly afraid that if you continue with your line of collapsing Hamas, there will be no hostages left to release," said Adina Moshe, 72, an educator from Kibbutz Nir Oz, who back in November asked to release another woman instead of her.

"We did not run away even as we were shelled [on October 7], we stayed in our Kibbutz because we love it and we love this country, nobody can take this away from me," she shared with the audience.

"But I want my country back. I'm talking about the morality, the ethics of my country - they're gone, and I want them back. I'm asking you, please, I'll ask you again and again: release the hostages, leave Hamas for later," said Adina. She cited captives' deteriorating health and her fears that many of them, including her friends and students, are already dead.

Families Headquarters for the Return of Abducted and Missing Persons

"The price is heavy," but the alternative is "sacrificing 136 of children, women and men, abducted from their beds, who are undergoing physical, sexual and emotional abuse right now," said Sharon Aloni Cunio, 34, released from captivity at the end of November without her husband, David Cunio. "The price of neglect will become a historical stain for generations."

Eyal Radoshitzky

Nili Margalit, 41, a Soroka Hospital nurse abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, said that 'If the hostages return home, everyone will know that Israel will not rest until it protects its citizens. But if they do not come back, every school student, every mother and father will know that they are next, that their life is worth nothing, that they live in a country that is not committed to their safety, that there's no sense of mutual responsibility."

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

A 62-year-old Israeli kindergarten teacher Aviva Siegel, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, thanked the supporters for "endless love." She said that saving the hostages would mean saving the State of Israel. "And that will be the actual absolute victory," she added, echoing Netanyahu's promise to continue fighting until total elimination of Hamas.

Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90

The group statement was concluded by a heart-wrenching speech by Sahad Kalderon, 16, a French-Israeli, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz with her brother Erez, 12, and father Ofer. Together with her brother, she was released during the temporary truce in November, while their father remains in Hamas's captivity.

"Do you know what it means to be in there even for one day? For one hour? It's hell. I was there for 52 days - how come I, a 16-year-older, had to go through this nightmare?"

"Perhaps, I'm alive, but my soul was murdered," said Sahad.

IDF Spokesperson

"Do you know what it feels like when a terrorists stares at you for hours? I was scared to death, I was sure they would rape me. I just remained silent, waiting for someone to get me out of that nightmare, and I waited for months. Where was my government?"

She said she was grateful to be free of captivity, but urged the authorities to prioritize releasing the 136 hostages believed to remain in Gaza, including her father.

"He doesn't know if he will survive the day, if it will continue tomorrow or if it will never end. Please, don't let my father and everyone else end up in a coffin, he is a human being, just like you."

"Don't tell me we can't release more hostages - what can f**king matter more than lives of 136 people waiting for their rescue?"

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

