Found in Gaza: Iranian envelopes stuffed with cash, bearing Sinwar's name

Deep in one of the Hamas tunnels in Gaza, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops found envelopes stuffed with cash addressed to the group's chief Yahya Sinwar.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755607542775029976 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Showing off the find, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant presented it as further evidence of the jihadist group's deep corruption.

"We're learning all sorts of interesting things here," he said in a video message.