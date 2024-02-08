Israel 'not close' to eliminating Hamas, U.S. intel officials say

U.S. intelligence officials told members of Congress that while Israel had degraded Hamas’s fighting capabilities, it was not close to eradicating the Palestinian terrorist group, the New York Times reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Since launching a war against the Gaza-based jihadists of Hamas — triggered by the October 7 massacre, the bloodiest antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust — the Israeli leadership has maintained it strives for an "absolute" victory.

“We are on the way to an absolute victory,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this week, adding the operation would last months, not years. "There is no other solution."