The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Thursday conducted another seven strikes against Houthi targets. The U.S. military reported attacking four Houthi unmanned surface vessels (USV) and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles "prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea."

CENTCOM added that the targets were identified in the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and "presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region."

To catch up on the full events of the war from Thursday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war