U.S. conducts more strikes at Houthi targets in Yemen | LIVE UPDATES
The United States CENTCOM said it attacked Houthi missiles prepared for launching against ships in the Red Sea
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Thursday conducted another seven strikes against Houthi targets. The U.S. military reported attacking four Houthi unmanned surface vessels (USV) and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles "prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea."
CENTCOM added that the targets were identified in the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and "presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region."
Hamas-run Health Ministry says women, children killed in airstrikes on Rafah overnight
Iraq, U.S. to resume talks over future of U.S.-led coalition as Baghdad condemns 'repeated and irresponsible' attacks by the American military in the country
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman requests diaries of Netanyahu, Gallant, Halevi as part of the October 7 probe – Kan report