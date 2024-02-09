U.S. conducts more strikes at Houthi targets in Yemen | LIVE UPDATES

The United States CENTCOM said it attacked Houthi missiles prepared for launching against ships in the Red Sea

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Thursday conducted another seven strikes against Houthi targets. The U.S. military reported attacking four Houthi unmanned surface vessels (USV) and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles "prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea."

CENTCOM added that the targets were identified in the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and "presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region."

