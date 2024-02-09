Nicaragua seeks to join ICJ genocide case against Israel

Nicaragua filed an application with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel, the World Court said on Thursday. According to the ICJ statement, Nicaragua considers that the conduct of Israel is in "violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention."

By its application, Nicaragua has become the first country to formally seek permission to intervene in ICJ case.

(AP Photo/Patrick Post)

Historically, the kind of intervention Managua requests, has rarely been granted by the World Court.

Other nations have expressed their will to intervene as well, including Germany, on Israel's behalf, rejecting the genocide allegation. Berlin stated Israel was "defending itself" after the "inhuman" Hamas attack on October 7.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1750881384153952405 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

South Africa and Israel are said to have been invited to furnish written observations on Nicaragua's application for permission to intervene as a party.

In December 2023, South Africa filed a genocide case against Israel accusing the nations of breaching its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

AP Photo/Patrick Post

The ICJ in January ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and provide more humanitarian help in the Strip. The ruling did not order a ceasefire, requested by South Africa.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751545754424844659 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• ICJ ruling: No halt to war, but measures to improve conditions and preserve evidence >>

• El Al to suspend flights to South Africa amid ICJ case fallout - report >>

• Israel: South Africa's spurious charge 'cheapens' the term 'genocide' >>