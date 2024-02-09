State Comptroller requests diaries of Netanyahu, Gallant for Oct. 7 probe – report

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman requested diaries of eight senior politicians and military officials as part of his investigation into the failures leading to the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Kan public broadcaster said on Friday.

The list of the officials in question includes Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Shin Bet director Ronen Bar and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

(AP Photo/Baz Ratner)

According to the report, Englman asked to include agendas and meeting schedules, starting from midnight on October 7 - hours before Hamas commenced the attack.

In October, the IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari acknowledged that Israel saw preliminary signs that something was brewing before Hamas launched its deadly attack.

The IDF believes that it took the terrorist group between 12 and 18 months to plan the attack. Hamas claims that the preparation started two years in advance with another escalation around the Jerusalem’s Temple Mount and al-Aqsa mosque.

Yousef Mohammed/Flash90

Media reports and investigations published over the past four months, have indicated that Israeli military had some information regarding the prepared attack as early as a year in advance, but the intelligence report was dismissed due to its perceived lack of realism.

Additionally, a New York Times investigation said the IDF lacked a structured response plan for a potential invasion scenario by Hamas during an attack on October 7.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

