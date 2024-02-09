Israeli Bedouin indicted for joining Hamas, attempting to return to Israel

Juma Ibrahim Abu Ghanima, a 26-year-old Bedouin Israeli resident of Hashem Zana in the northern Negev, has been indicted after attempting to cross back into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The Justice Ministry revealed that Abu Ghanima, who infiltrated Gaza in 2016 and joined the Hamas terror group, was detained by IDF troops in December.

According to the charge sheet, Abu Ghanima secretly entered Gaza in July 2016 and sought to join Hamas's military wing after meeting with a Hamas operative. During his time in Gaza, he provided Hamas officials with sensitive information about IDF bases in southern Israel.

Following three months of waiting in Hamas operatives' homes, Abu Ghanima commenced military training with Hamas. He underwent advanced training with the terror group's elite Nukhba force, which simulated attacks on Israeli towns and the capture of army posts.

Additionally, Abu Ghanima conducted various surveillance operations along the Gaza border and met with high-ranking Hamas officials.

The indictment also accuses Abu Ghanima of accepting other tasks, including participating in shooting attacks on the border, espionage activities upon returning to Israel, and recruitment efforts for Hamas. Furthermore, he allegedly joined a criminal gang in Israel to further Hamas's objectives.

In 2021, Hamas imprisoned Abu Ghanima for two years due to his "failure to comply with the limitations imposed on him." However, following IDF strikes near the prison on December 7, 2023, all prisoners were freed. Three days later, Abu Ghanima attempted to cross back into Israel, where IDF troops apprehended him.

AP Photo/Adel Hana

Abu Ghanima now faces charges of serious security offenses, including aiding the enemy in its war against Israel, providing sensitive information to the enemy, membership in a terrorist organization, training for terror purposes, and leaving the country illegally.