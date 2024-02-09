The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has disclosed details of recent operations conducted by the divisional combat team of the 646th reserve brigade in the Khan Yunis area of Gaza.

The activities involved raids on terrorist infrastructures, engagements with hostile forces, elimination of terrorists, and the discovery of various weapons.

During one such operation targeting rocket launch sites, IDF forces uncovered rocket launchers positioned by Hamas terrorists near a kindergarten and a mosque. These launchers, loaded and aimed at Israeli territory, were promptly neutralized by the IDF.

IDF Spokesperson

Additionally, while inspecting a civilian water facility in the vicinity, troops identified a shaft leading to an underground passage within the facility, where two terrorists were apprehended.

In further raids on properties utilized by Hamas operatives, a significant cache of weapons was seized, including RPG missiles, explosives, Kalashnikovs, uniforms, and vests.

IDF Spokesperson

The revelation of an underground route beneath a civilian water facility raises concerns about Hamas's use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes, violating international norms and endangering civilian lives, the IDF said in a statement.