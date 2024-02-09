U.S. and Qatar working to expel Hamas from Doha - report

For years, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's politburo, and other senior figures have resided in luxury in villas and hotels across Doha

i24NEWS
Ismail Haniyeh
Ismail HaniyehDalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government via AP

The United States and Qatar are joining forces to expel Hamas leaders from Doha, the capital of Qatar, according to a new report.

Al-Arabiya disclosed this collaboration on Friday, but did not cite any further details on the countries' plans.

Qatar has played a pivotal role in mediating discussions aimed at achieving a ceasefire and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

These recent developments follow earlier indications of a potential reevaluation of Qatar's relationship with Hamas. 

AFP
DoahAFP

In October, The Washington Post reported discussions between Qatar and the US to reassess Hamas's presence in Doha once regional tensions had subsided. Although the precise terms of such deliberations were not disclosed, it signaled a willingness to address the issue.

Furthermore, Israeli media reports in December suggested that Qatar had committed to expelling Hamas leaders in the event of a ceasefire agreement. However, a Qatari official subsequently refuted these claims.

Iranian Foreign Ministry / AFP
Khaled Mashal, a prominent Hamas leader, with other Hamas officials in QatarIranian Foreign Ministry / AFP

It was reported at the beginning of the war that Israeli officials committed to the Qataris that they would not assassinate Hamas officials in the Gulf nation. 

