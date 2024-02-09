IDF says hostage Yossi Sharabi likely died in Gaza area targeted by strikes
The 53-year-old's death in Hamas captivity was confirmed last month
According to a probe by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published on Friday, hostage Yossi Sharabi likely lost his life in a building collapse in Gaza, near another building that was targeted by the military.
The probe added that the possibility that Sharabi was murdered by his Hamas captors could not be ruled out.
Sharabi's death was confirmed by the Israeli military last month.
