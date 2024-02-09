IDF says hostage Yossi Sharabi likely died in Gaza area targeted by strikes

The 53-year-old's death in Hamas captivity was confirmed last month

i24NEWS
1 min read
Israeli hostage Yossi Sharabi from Hamas video.
Israeli hostage Yossi Sharabi from Hamas video.Article 27A of the Israeli copyright law

According to a probe by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published on Friday, hostage Yossi Sharabi likely lost his life in a building collapse in Gaza, near another building that was targeted by the military.

The probe added that the possibility that Sharabi was murdered by his Hamas captors could not be ruled out.

Sharabi's death was confirmed by the Israeli military last month.   

Video poster
This article received 0 comments