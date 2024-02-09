Netanyahu orders IDF to plan civilian evacuation and military strategy for Rafah operation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said he has ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to prepare a plan to evacuate the population of Rafah ahead of an expected Israeli invasion of the southern Gaza town.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the IDF and the security establishment to submit to the cabinet a combined plan for evacuating the population and destroying the battalions,” a statement from his office read.

Netanyahu made the announcement following criticism of Israel’s plan to launch an intensive military operation in the crowded town on the coastal enclave’s border with Egypt.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Israel’s response to the October 7 massacre by the Jihadists of Hamas was “over the top” and Washington said it would not support any military operation mounted in Rafah without due consideration for civilians.

Aid groups said there would be a high Palestinian death toll if Israeli forces stormed Rafah, and warned of the growing humanitarian crisis in the city