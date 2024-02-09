IDF continues 'intense fighting' in Khan Yunis, north and central Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
Negotiations to free hostages and implement a temporary ceasefire in Gaza is underway in Egypt, with CIA Director Bill Burns reportedly expected for latest push
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was instructed to plan military strategy, including civilian evacuation, for expanding its ground operation to Gaza's southern border town Rafah. Meanwhile, negotiations to free hostages and implement a temporary ceasefire were underway in Egypt.
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Iranian foreign minister meets with Lebanese prime minister
Hamas chief in Gaza, Sinwar, out of touch for negotiations - report
Syrian war monitor updates 3 killed in attack attributed to Israel near Damascus
Turkey arrests 4 suspects on spying for Israel's Mossad allegations - report
IDF continues 'intense fighting' in Khan Yunis, north and central Gaza; Several terrorist squads eliminated over past day
U.S. Senate passes a motion to proceed on foreign aid package, particularly for Israel-Ukraine, next vote on Sunday
Second Israeli attack hit Iranian-backed militias in Syria - Arab report
An attack near Damascus overnight, attributed to Israel by the Syrian army, had targeted a headquarters used by Iranian-backed militias in the Dimas area, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.
According to the report, and another by Reuters, there were no injuries but only material damage. However, a third news site affiliated with Syrian opposition Voice of the Capital said there were two people killed in the attack.
IRGC recruiting British Shia Muslims to spy on Jews - report
CIA chief Bill Burns expected in Cairo for hostage-ceasefire negotiations - report
Netanyahu downplays Moody’s lowering Israel credit rating, outlook
