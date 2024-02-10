Medics reported that Israeli airstrikes overnight in Gaza's Rafah claimed the lives of 17 individuals on Saturday.

The attacks come as tensions escalate, with over a million Palestinians densely packed into the border city, awaiting a potential full-scale offensive amid widespread destruction across the enclave and limited avenues of escape.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced plans for military action, aiming to evacuate Rafah's population and dismantle four Hamas battalions allegedly stationed in the area.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1756319508438888776 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Unlike previous conflicts where civilians were urged to seek refuge in southern Gaza, the current situation presents a dilemma as there are no relatively unscathed areas left, leaving residents with nowhere to flee. Aid agencies have warned of the potential for a significant loss of civilian lives should an assault on Rafah occur.

Reports from Gaza City indicate intensified fighting on Saturday, with residents reporting clashes amid the ongoing hostilities.

(AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity to Reuters, disclosed plans to coordinate the relocation of Rafah residents northward in anticipation of potential military action. However, Egypt has stated its refusal to permit mass displacement of Palestinians into its territory,.