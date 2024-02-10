Cairo threatens to suspend peace deal with Israel amid tensions over Rafah

Recent developments along the Israel-Gaza border have raised concerns in Cairo, as Egypt issues a stern warning to Israel regarding potential actions in the city of Rafah.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Egyptian officials have conveyed to Israel that any significant Israeli operation in Rafah could lead to the suspension of the peace agreement between the two countries.

According to sources within Cairo, cited by the Wall Street Journal, Egypt is deeply apprehensive about the possibility of a mass influx of Palestinians into its territory in the event of an Israeli offensive in Rafah. Such an occurrence or the occupation of Rafah by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) could trigger the suspension of the peace accord.

(AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

In response to the escalating tensions, Egypt has bolstered its presence along the border with Gaza. Reuters reports that Egypt has deployed approximately 40 tanks and armored vehicles to northeastern Sinai in recent weeks to fortify its position along the border. Additionally, Egypt has undertaken significant infrastructure measures, including the construction of a concrete wall topped with a wire fence, aimed at securing the border and preventing unauthorized crossings.

The Wall Street Journal further notes that an Egyptian delegation arrived in Tel Aviv for discussions with Israeli officials regarding the situation in Rafah. While Israel seeks some form of cooperation from Egypt, Cairo remains steadfast in its opposition to any Israeli action in the southern Gaza city.

Meanwhile, negotiations in Cairo, excluding Israel due to Hamas' refusal to engage, are expected to continue for ten days. The talks, aimed at brokering a potential ceasefire or agreement, have drawn attention from international actors, with CIA Director scheduled to join the discussions in Cairo next week.

Amidst these diplomatic maneuvers, Hamas has affirmed its readiness to defend Rafah and rejected Israeli threats without a satisfactory agreement meeting their demands.