IDF uncovers massive Hamas tunnel under UNRWA's Gaza HQ

Israeli forces have discovered a vast tunnel network running under UNRWA's Gaza headquarters, providing new evidence of Hamas exploitation of the relief agency for Palestinians.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1756379533652168877 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The embattled UNRWA has already launched an internal probe over revelations that some of its staff doubled as jihadists and took part in the October 7 attacks, the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.

The latest discovery shows that the Palestinian terrorists operated a data center underneath the Gaza City HQ of the UN agency and hooked to its electricity grid.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1756377032424882520 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini denied any knowledge of the Hamas center uncovered by the IDF.

UNRWA “did not know what is under its headquarters in Gaza,” he wrote on X, adding that the revelations “merit an independent inquiry that is currently not possible to undertake given Gaza is an active war zone.”