Attacks near Israel-Lebanon border continues into the night| LIVE UPDATES
Barrages from Lebanese territory toward Israeli communities occurred throughout the weekend, though Iran said it does not want to 'expand scope' of war
Continuing barrages on Friday and Saturday from Lebanese territory, to which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded, another siren sounded overnight at an Israeli Kibbutz in the north. At the same time, the Iranian foreign minister met with the terrorist organization Hezbollah chief, later announcing "Tehran and Beirut confirm that war is not the solution and do not want to expand its scope."
UK Foreign Secretary says 'deeply concerned' about military offensive in Rafah
"Deeply concerned about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah – over half of Gaza’s population are sheltering in the area," British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, posted on X.
"The priority must be an immediate pause in the fighting to get aid in and hostages out, then progress towards a sustainable, permanent ceasefire," he concluded.
Suspicious aerial target intercepted in Upper Galilee, according Israeli media
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israeli communities
Dutch Foreign Minister says 'situation in Rafah is very worrying'
"The situation in Rafah is very worrying. Many civilians in Gaza have fled south. Hard to see how large-scale military operations in such a densely populated area would not lead to many civilian casualties and a bigger humanitarian catastrophe. This is unjustifiable," Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot posted on X.
"It is of the utmost importance that negotiations quickly lead to a temporary humanitarian ceasefire, and eventually to a sustained cessation of hostilities. This is also essential to all the hostages, who must be unconditionally released as soon as possible," she concluded.