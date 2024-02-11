Israel to dispatch high-level delegation for hostage talks in Cairo

Israel is set to send a top-level delegation to Cairo next week for hostage and ceasefire talks involving Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, according to multiple Israeli reports.

The discussions, focused on securing the release of hostages held by Hamas, come against the backdrop of a critical deadline looming for the coming Tuesday.

Leading the Israeli delegation will be Mossad Director David Barnea, Shin Bet Head Ronen Bar, and retired Major General Nitzan Alon. This high-profile team is scheduled to meet with key counterparts, including CIA Director Bill Burns, Egyptian Intelligence Director Abbas Kamel, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani.

Sources from within Israel indicate that the decision to dispatch heads of intelligence agencies hinges on a potential "change of direction" in the hostage negotiations. Israeli officials remain cautiously optimistic, expecting a shift in Hamas's stance, particularly towards concessions grounded in the Paris framework established two weeks prior.

The significance of this mission is underscored by Israeli officials, who stress that the delegation's departure relies on Egypt and Qatar's ability to persuade Hamas to retract its maximalist demands and engage in negotiations. "Should there be a shift in stance, we will proceed," stated a high-ranking Israeli official.

Meanwhile, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal, Egypt has reportedly signaled its intention to leverage Israel's planned military operation in Gaza's Rafah to pressure Hamas into reaching a hostage deal within two weeks. Egypt has warned that it will withdraw its objection to the Rafah operation unless Hamas agrees to a deal with Israel.

In Washington, the urgency of a hostage ceasefire was highlighted by U.S. President Joe Biden during remarks at the White House. "I'm pushing very hard now to deal with this hostage ceasefire," said Biden.

Central to the negotiations is Hamas's insistence that any deal must include a permanent ceasefire and a full IDF withdrawal from Gaza. Israel, on the other hand, maintains that the IDF must complete its military campaign to dismantle Hamas's control in Gaza.

Amid these diplomatic efforts, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum announced its intention to file a lawsuit against Hamas at the International Criminal Court.

A delegation from the Forum, consisting of approximately 100 representatives and attorneys from Israel and abroad, is set to travel to The Hague on Wednesday to submit the lawsuit, which has been in preparation for the past four months.