Netanyahu says 'victory within reach' ahead of planned push on Rafah in south Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated “victory is within reach,” during an interview with ABC which will air on Sunday, adding that the target is the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions and safe passage will be provided for the civilian population.

The interview came as Israeli allies, from the United States to Europe, warned that expanding the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation into the southernmost Gaza governorate of Rafah could be devastating to the civilian population that fled there for safety.

"We're going to do it. We're going to get the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions in Rafah, which is the last bastion, but we're going to do it," the Israeli prime minister described one of the war objectives.

The U.S. in particular said it would not support such an activity if the potential impact on the estimated 1.4 million people were taken into account, to which Netanyahu responded in agreement, telling ABC that a detailed plan was being worked out for the operation.

"This I agree with the Americans," Netanyahu told ABC’s This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "We're going to do it while providing safe passage for the civilian population so they can leave."

"We're not cavalier about this," the Israeli prime minister said. "This is part of our war effort to get civilians out of harm's way. It's part of Hamas' effort to keep them in harm's way."

"Those who say that under no circumstances should we enter Rafah are basically saying lose the war. Keep Hamas there," he explained.