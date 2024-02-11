Egypt deploys tanks near Gaza ahead of Israel's Rafah offensive

In response to escalating tensions and the looming specter of an Israeli military offensive near Gaza's southern city of Rafah, Egypt has bolstered its border security with the deployment of approximately 40 tanks and armored personnel carriers to northeastern Sinai.

Recent images reveal intensified fortifications, including barbed wire and expanded barriers, along the Sinai side of the border.

These measures come amidst growing concerns in Cairo that Palestinians may attempt to seek refuge by crossing into Egyptian territory amid the heightened hostilities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has announced plans for an Israeli military operation targeting Rafah, aiming to evacuate the city and dismantle alleged Hamas strongholds. The intensified Israeli airstrikes in the region have further fueled apprehensions among Egyptians about potential influxes of displaced Palestinians seeking safety.

Egypt has been proactive in fortifying its border with Gaza, constructing a concrete wall topped with barbed wire and implementing enhanced surveillance measures. Additional berms and barriers have been erected to prevent smuggling activities and unauthorized border crossings.

While Egypt and Israel have maintained a peace treaty for over four decades, recent tensions have strained their relationship.

Egypt has expressed concerns over Israel's military operations in Gaza and has rejected proposals to retake control of the Gaza-Egypt border corridor, citing the potential for humanitarian crises and security threats.

Amidst ongoing discussions between the two countries regarding border security, Egypt has emphasized efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and has denounced accusations of smuggling as baseless propaganda aimed at justifying Israeli occupation of border areas.