Gallant: Using Hamas intelligence against them, will bring us closer to ‘realistic’ hostage deal

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant provided a review to fellow ministers of weapons and documents belonging to Hamas, which were collected by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Document and Technical Means Collection Unit (Amshat) operating in the Gaza Strip.

"This morning we are hosting the government meeting at the IDF, in the defense establishment, to show the ministers exactly how we are achieving and deepening our achievements and what is coming out of the Gaza Strip," Gallant explained.

"You can see a small part of the things here - missiles, explosive charges, mines, a great many maps, means of communication, documents, computers, drives, all these things which the IDF uses now on as intelligence, and not only that," the defense minister continued.

"These demonstrate that we penetrated into the heart of the most sensitive places of Hamas and use their intelligence against them," Gallant described the process of attaining the documents and weapons, hinting at some of the locations from where it was found.

"We are using their weapons against them, detonating them in the field, all this leads to the consequence of deepening and penetrating the heart of Hamas' capabilities," the defense minister said.

"The more we deepen our operations, the closer we get to a realistic deal in order to return the hostages," Gallant concluded.