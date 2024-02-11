'Growing divide' between U.S. and Israeli prime minister over Gaza war - report

A "growing divide" between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the United States was reported by NBC News, citing a senior official in the administration of President Joe Biden.

According to the report, the latest disagreement was over Israel's plans to expand its ground operation in Gaza to the southernmost area of Rafah.

Furthermore, the report indicated that there was concern in the U.S. that Israel was not ready for the Israeli military (IDF) to expand its ground operation while avoiding the civilian population in the area.

Netanyahu over the weekend spoke directly with American media, during an interview with ABC’s This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl, and insisted victory was "within reach."

The Israeli prime minister described the objective in Rafah as "to get the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions," but that he agreed with the American concerns. "We're going to do it while providing safe passage for the civilian population so they can leave."

But many countries have voiced their concern over the great risk to an estimated 1.4 million people in Rafah, who had fled to designated humanitarian zones in the southernmost area as part of previous efforts to provide safe passage for civilians.

A senior Hamas official also went on to threaten that the Rafah operation would blow up the negotiations, blaming Netanyahu for wanting to escape fulfilling the deal.