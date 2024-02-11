German foreign minister says will visit Israel to push for ceasefire

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will travel to Israel in the middle of next week, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday. The stated goal of the trip is to urge for a ceasefire as Israel prepares to advance on the Hamas stronghold of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

"The distress in Rafah is already beyond belief. 1.3 million people are seeking protection from the fighting in the most limited of space. An offensive by the Israeli army on Rafah would be a humanitarian catastrophe," Baerbock wrote in a post on X on Saturday. Baerbock's visit next week will be her fifth since the outbreak of the war on October 7, when thousands of Hamas terrorists broke into Israel and perpetrated the worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust.

"Israel must defend itself against Hamas terror but at the same time alleviate the suffering of civilians as much as possible. That is why another pause in fighting is needed - also in order for hostages can finally be released. I will discuss ways towards that in Israel again next week," she added in a second post.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his government is preparing an evacuation plan for the more than one million Palestinians penned into Rafah, on the southern border with Egypt.