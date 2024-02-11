Biden tells Netanyahu U.S. insists on 'credible, executable' plan for safeguarding civilians in Rafah

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday held his first conversation with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in almost a month. The American leader said Washington shared the Israeli goal of eradicating the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip, while underlining that Israel ought to safeguard Palestinian civilians before launching a ground operation in the southern jihadist stronghold of Rafah.

Earlier in the day Netanyahu told the Fox News network that he has not spoken with Biden since the U.S. president claimed that the operation in the Gaza Strip was "over the top."

Biden "reaffirmed our shared goal to see Hamas defeated and to ensure the long-term security of Israel and its people," according to a readout released by his office. The leaders "discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas. The President emphasized the need to capitalize on progress made in the negotiations to secure the release of all hostages as soon as possible."

The Democrat "also called for urgent and specific steps to increase the throughput and consistency of humanitarian assistance to innocent Palestinian civilians. And he reaffirmed his view that a military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the more than one million people sheltering there." The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.