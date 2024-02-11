IDF captures 20 terrorists in Gaza Hospital, while ensuring Hospital functionality

The IDF conducted a targeted operation earlier this week at the El Amal hospital in western Khan Yunis, capturing approximately 20 terrorists, including members of Hamas, who were hiding within the facility.

The operation, carried out by units of the Givati Brigade, Sheitat 13, and other special forces, was conducted with intelligence guidance from the Shin Bet and AMN.

Crucially, the operation was executed without causing harm to the functioning of the hospital, patients, or medical staff. Prior coordination with the hospital ensured that the search was conducted meticulously and selectively, with no shots fired. Following the operation, the IDF facilitated the delivery of oxygen cylinders donated by international organizations to the hospital's patients through the Directorate of Coordination and Liaison to Gaza.

IDF Spokesperson

Soldiers involved in such operations are briefed on the importance of adhering to international law to prevent harm to civilians, medical personnel, and infrastructure. The IDF emphasizes that Hamas's exploitation of hospitals and civilian populations as cover for terrorist activities underscores its cynical modus operandi.

This operation is part of the broader intensified ground action in the area, which the IDF says is aimed at combating terrorism while minimizing harm to civilians. In recent engagements, the IDF has reported that hundreds of terrorists have been neutralized, and efforts have been made to apprehend those attempting to evade capture among the civilian population.