2 foiled stabbing attacks within an hour in Jerusalem, West Bank

Israeli security forces thwarted two stabbing attacks within under an hour on Sunday night, shooting both Palestinian assailants. The first of the two incidents unfolded in Jerusalem's Old City, where the knife-wielding terrorist was gunned down by border police outside the Austrian hospice. Another border policeman was lightly wounded from bullet shrapnel.

The second attack saw a knife-wielding Palestinian shot outside West Bank town of Beitar Illit by an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier he tried to stab.