U.S. Senate nears key vote on emergency aid bill for Ukraine and Israel

U.S. Senate is gearing up for a critical test vote on an emergency spending bill to provide military assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

Democrats are hoping to garner enough Republican support to keep the bill on track for passage within days, the New York Times reports.

The proposed bill would allocate $60.1 billion to Ukraine for defense against Russian aggression, $14.1 billion to Israel for combatting Hamas, and $10 billion in humanitarian aid for conflict zones, while also addressing threats to the Indo-Pacific region.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1756768483625300258 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

U.S. Republicans are seeking votes on proposals to amend the measure, but none are expected to garner the necessary 60 votes to pass. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell emphasized the importance of backing the bill, stating that U.S. allies cannot afford to overlook global security threats.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed the sentiment, stressing the bill's significance for national security and democratic ideals.

Right-wing Republicans oppose the bill's substantial aid to Ukraine and humanitarian assistance for conflict zones, while some Democrats seek amendments to address Israel's military actions in Gaza.